Lovely brick rancher with attached 2-car garage in Kingsville. Large yard with deck off the back and a shed. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has attached master half bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD have any available units?
712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pleasant Hills, MD.
What amenities does 712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD have?
Some of 712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.