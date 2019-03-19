All apartments in Pleasant Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD

712 Pleasant Hills Road · No Longer Available
Location

712 Pleasant Hills Road, Pleasant Hills, MD 21087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely brick rancher with attached 2-car garage in Kingsville. Large yard with deck off the back and a shed. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has attached master half bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

