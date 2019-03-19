712 PLEASANT HILLS ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely brick rancher with attached 2-car garage in Kingsville. Large yard with deck off the back and a shed. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Wood-burning fireplace in the living room. Master bedroom has attached master half bath. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.