Pikesville, MD
Milford Station Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Milford Station Apartments

19 Warren Park Dr · (410) 431-2487
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD 21208

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12C2 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 23A1 · Avail. Oct 14

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 21A2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Milford Station Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
dog park
internet access
playground
Welcome home to Milford Station Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. We're currently renovating the majority of our units with brand new cabinets and appliances, bathroom countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring, and more!\n\nFor your comfort and convenience, we offer an on-site dog park, playground for kids, barbecue and picnic areas, free off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Milford Station Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $99 - 1.5 months rent -- based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Milford Station Apartments have any available units?
Milford Station Apartments has 6 units available starting at $1,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Milford Station Apartments have?
Some of Milford Station Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Milford Station Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Milford Station Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Milford Station Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Milford Station Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Milford Station Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Milford Station Apartments offers parking.
Does Milford Station Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Milford Station Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Milford Station Apartments have a pool?
No, Milford Station Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Milford Station Apartments have accessible units?
No, Milford Station Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Milford Station Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Milford Station Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Milford Station Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Milford Station Apartments has units with air conditioning.
