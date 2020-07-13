Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill dog park internet access playground

Welcome home to Milford Station Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious living areas, fully-equipped kitchens, and generous storage space, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining. We're currently renovating the majority of our units with brand new cabinets and appliances, bathroom countertops, beautiful hardwood flooring, and more!



For your comfort and convenience, we offer an on-site dog park, playground for kids, barbecue and picnic areas, free off-street parking, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Milford Station Apartments!