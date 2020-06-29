8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage

This large, end of group villa with 1-car garage is in the beautiful gated community of Grey Rock! Features open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of windows and sunlight, and gas fireplace. On the main level there is a sunroom and a nice bonus room which could be a den, office, or potential bedroom complete with full bath. The spacious eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, breakfast bar, and gas cooking. Upstairs has 3 beds, 2 baths, laundry, and a loft area which could be an office or reading nook. In the master suite you will find a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and huge bath with jacuzzi tub, sep shower, and double vanity. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, I-695, and Baltimore. Community pool and putting green. Virtual tour: https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/20389/8807 Howard Forest Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208