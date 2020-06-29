All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:54 AM

8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE

8807 Howard Forest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8807 Howard Forest Lane, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
This large, end of group villa with 1-car garage is in the beautiful gated community of Grey Rock! Features open floor plan with high ceilings, lots of windows and sunlight, and gas fireplace. On the main level there is a sunroom and a nice bonus room which could be a den, office, or potential bedroom complete with full bath. The spacious eat-in kitchen has white cabinets, breakfast bar, and gas cooking. Upstairs has 3 beds, 2 baths, laundry, and a loft area which could be an office or reading nook. In the master suite you will find a vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, and huge bath with jacuzzi tub, sep shower, and double vanity. Minutes to shopping, restaurants, I-695, and Baltimore. Community pool and putting green. Virtual tour: https://properties.myhouselens.com/ub/20389/8807 Howard Forest Ln, Pikesville, MD 21208

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have any available units?
8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have?
Some of 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE offers parking.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE has a pool.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have accessible units?
No, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8807 HOWARD FOREST LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
