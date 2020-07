7922 WINTERSET AVENUE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Stunning, recently renovated 4-level split near 695. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, enormous living/dining room combo with floor to ceiling windows; gourmet eat in kitchen w/stone counters, double oven & dual sink; eye-popping grey-tiled full bath with oversized vanity, master suite, wood floors in all main level bedrooms. Lower level features large open area, 4th bedroom, half bath, and walkout to rear deck. Large sub-basement features brand new laundry room with new dryer and new laundry sink and tons of additional storage. Large garage, 5 car driveway, huge yard, rear deck and patio, newer gas forced air heat. Certified lead-free.