Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206
7203 Rockland Hills Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
7203 Rockland Hills Drive, Pikesville, MD 21209
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH CONDO IN ELAVATOR BUILDING. FEAUTURES LARGE KITCHEN, PRIVATE BALCONY WITH WOODED AND SUNSET VIEW, MASTER SUITE WITH WALK IN CLOSET, SECURED BUILDING, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH STORAGE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have any available units?
7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pikesville, MD
.
What amenities does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have?
Some of 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 currently offering any rent specials?
7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 pet-friendly?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pikesville
.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 offer parking?
Yes, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 offers parking.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have a pool?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 does not have a pool.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have accessible units?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 does not have accessible units.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7203 ROCKLAND HILLS DR #206 does not have units with air conditioning.
