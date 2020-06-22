Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE
6711 Greenspring Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
6711 Greenspring Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21209
Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
END OF GROUP TOWNHOUSE WITH, FENCED YARD, DECK, EAT-IN KITCHEN.FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW FRIDGE & HVAC. OFF STREET PARKING.HARDWOOD & MORE. NO PETS PREFERRED. WALK TO QUARRY LAKE DINING & SHOPS!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have any available units?
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pikesville, MD
.
Is 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pikesville
.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208
Similar Pages
Pikesville 1 Bedrooms
Pikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with Balcony
Pikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Severn, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Middle River, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College