All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE

6711 Greenspring Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6711 Greenspring Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
END OF GROUP TOWNHOUSE WITH, FENCED YARD, DECK, EAT-IN KITCHEN.FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW FRIDGE & HVAC. OFF STREET PARKING.HARDWOOD & MORE. NO PETS PREFERRED. WALK TO QUARRY LAKE DINING & SHOPS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have any available units?
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE offer parking?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have a pool?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6711 GREENSPRING AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College