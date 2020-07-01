All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
6524 GARDENWICK ROAD
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

6524 GARDENWICK ROAD

6524 Gardenwick Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6524 Gardenwick Road, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have any available units?
6524 GARDENWICK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6524 GARDENWICK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD offer parking?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have a pool?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6524 GARDENWICK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 BedroomsPikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with BalconyPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MD
Parkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College