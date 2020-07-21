3209 SMITH AVE

Amenities
Charming and cozy rancher featuring cathedral and vaulted ceilings, modern flooring, brick accents, chair railing, and a neutral color palette. The kitchen boasts ample storage, planning station, and pull-out drawers that are ideal for organizing and preparing gourmet meals. Relax and unwind in the master suite that offers double closets, soaking tub, and access to the private patio. One car carport, built-in grill, and landscaped grounds allow for an abundance of possibilities. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-695, and I-83 for easy access to downtown Baltimore.