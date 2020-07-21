3209 SMITH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking bbq/grill

Charming and cozy rancher featuring cathedral and vaulted ceilings, modern flooring, brick accents, chair railing, and a neutral color palette. The kitchen boasts ample storage, planning station, and pull-out drawers that are ideal for organizing and preparing gourmet meals. Relax and unwind in the master suite that offers double closets, soaking tub, and access to the private patio. One car carport, built-in grill, and landscaped grounds allow for an abundance of possibilities. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-695, and I-83 for easy access to downtown Baltimore.