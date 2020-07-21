All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 3209 SMITH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
3209 SMITH AVE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 11:34 AM

3209 SMITH AVE

3209 Smith Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3209 Smith Avenue, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
bbq/grill
Charming and cozy rancher featuring cathedral and vaulted ceilings, modern flooring, brick accents, chair railing, and a neutral color palette. The kitchen boasts ample storage, planning station, and pull-out drawers that are ideal for organizing and preparing gourmet meals. Relax and unwind in the master suite that offers double closets, soaking tub, and access to the private patio. One car carport, built-in grill, and landscaped grounds allow for an abundance of possibilities. Major commuter routes include I-95, I-695, and I-83 for easy access to downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 SMITH AVE have any available units?
3209 SMITH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 3209 SMITH AVE have?
Some of 3209 SMITH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 SMITH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3209 SMITH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 SMITH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 3209 SMITH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3209 SMITH AVE offers parking.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 SMITH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE have a pool?
No, 3209 SMITH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE have accessible units?
No, 3209 SMITH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 SMITH AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3209 SMITH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3209 SMITH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208

Similar Pages

Pikesville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPikesville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Pikesville Apartments with ParkingPikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSevern, MDDundalk, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDElkridge, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College