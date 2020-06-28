RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM & SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH WITH SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM & FULL BATH. SUN ROOM & DECK OVERLOOKS FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE QUARRY & 695. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have any available units?
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have?
Some of 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR currently offering any rent specials?
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR is pet friendly.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR offer parking?
Yes, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR offers parking.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have a pool?
No, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR does not have a pool.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have accessible units?
No, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2733 MOORES VALLEY DR does not have units with air conditioning.