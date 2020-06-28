2733 MOORES VALLEY DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LIVING ROOM & SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS. GRANITE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & BATH WITH SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. LOWER LEVEL REC ROOM & FULL BATH. SUN ROOM & DECK OVERLOOKS FENCED REAR YARD. GREAT LOCATION NEAR THE QUARRY & 695. PETS CONSIDERED ON CASE BY CASE BASIS.