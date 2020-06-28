All apartments in Pikesville
2203 FALLS GABLE LANE
Last updated December 7 2019 at 3:38 AM

2203 FALLS GABLE LANE

2203 Falls Gable Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Falls Gable Lane, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Second floor freshly painted condo. Updated kitchen with granite counter. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. Laundry in the unit. Convenient location, close to hospitals, schools and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have any available units?
2203 FALLS GABLE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have?
Some of 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2203 FALLS GABLE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE offer parking?
No, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have a pool?
No, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2203 FALLS GABLE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
