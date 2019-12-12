All apartments in Pikesville
2 LONGSTREAM CT #301
Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

2 LONGSTREAM CT #301

2 Longstream Court · No Longer Available
Location

2 Longstream Court, Pikesville, MD 21209

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
GORGEOUS TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH SOARING VAULTED CEILINGS AND WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SPREAD OUT IN THIS CONDO OASIS WITH WOODED VIEW AND PLENTY OF SUNSHINE! 1596 SQUARE FEET AND LARGE ROOM SIZES.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have any available units?
2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
Is 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 currently offering any rent specials?
2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 pet-friendly?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 offer parking?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 does not offer parking.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have a pool?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 does not have a pool.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have accessible units?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 LONGSTREAM CT #301 does not have units with air conditioning.
