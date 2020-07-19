Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Pikesville
Find more places like 109 Nelson Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Pikesville, MD
/
109 Nelson Rd
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:36 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
109 Nelson Rd
109 Nelson Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pikesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
109 Nelson Road, Pikesville, MD 21208
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Great neighborhood and spacious - Property Id: 99692
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99692
Property Id 99692
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4922437)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 109 Nelson Rd have any available units?
109 Nelson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pikesville, MD
.
Is 109 Nelson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
109 Nelson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Nelson Rd pet-friendly?
No, 109 Nelson Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pikesville
.
Does 109 Nelson Rd offer parking?
No, 109 Nelson Rd does not offer parking.
Does 109 Nelson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Nelson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Nelson Rd have a pool?
No, 109 Nelson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 109 Nelson Rd have accessible units?
No, 109 Nelson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Nelson Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 Nelson Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Nelson Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Nelson Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct
Pikesville, MD 21208
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd
Pikesville, MD 21208
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir
Pikesville, MD 21208
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21215
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr
Pikesville, MD 21208
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln
Pikesville, MD 21208
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue
Pikesville, MD 21208
Similar Pages
Pikesville 1 Bedrooms
Pikesville 2 Bedrooms
Pikesville Apartments with Parking
Pikesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Pikesville Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Bel Air South, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Perry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Chillum, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College