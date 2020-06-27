All apartments in Pikesville
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

10424 FALLS ROAD

10424 Falls Road · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Falls Road, Pikesville, MD 21208

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming log cabin with wood floors, fireplaces, patio, garage on well landscaped grounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have any available units?
10424 FALLS ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pikesville, MD.
What amenities does 10424 FALLS ROAD have?
Some of 10424 FALLS ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 FALLS ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
10424 FALLS ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 FALLS ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pikesville.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 10424 FALLS ROAD offers parking.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have a pool?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have accessible units?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 FALLS ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 FALLS ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
