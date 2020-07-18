All apartments in Perryville
708 SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

708 SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

708 Susquehanna Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

708 Susquehanna Avenue, Perryville, MD 21903
Perryville

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse for rent in residential Perryville neighborhood. Super nice unit with energy efficient heating and cooling, hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Property includes small gated yard with off street parking. It is located within minutes to I-95, 30 minutes from the Delaware and Pennsylvania line . Close to Food Lion, Dunkin Donuts, and Walgreens. Please call for a tour or information today! Background check, credit check, and security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

