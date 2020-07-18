708 SUSQUEHANNA AVENUE

Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated oven refrigerator

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath townhouse for rent in residential Perryville neighborhood. Super nice unit with energy efficient heating and cooling, hardwood floors and updated kitchen. Property includes small gated yard with off street parking. It is located within minutes to I-95, 30 minutes from the Delaware and Pennsylvania line . Close to Food Lion, Dunkin Donuts, and Walgreens. Please call for a tour or information today! Background check, credit check, and security deposit required.