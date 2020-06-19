All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

9317 Ramblebrook Road

9317 Ramblebrook Road · No Longer Available
Location

9317 Ramblebrook Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have any available units?
9317 Ramblebrook Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 9317 Ramblebrook Road currently offering any rent specials?
9317 Ramblebrook Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9317 Ramblebrook Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9317 Ramblebrook Road is pet friendly.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road offer parking?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not offer parking.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have a pool?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not have a pool.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have accessible units?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9317 Ramblebrook Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9317 Ramblebrook Road does not have units with air conditioning.
