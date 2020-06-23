9123 BELAIR ROAD

Newly renovated, convenience to shopping, school,,. Highly visible, prime Perry Hall location. Ample on site parking. Renovations include new kitchen, baths, windows and more. Fully fenced back yard. No pets please.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
