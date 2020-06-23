All apartments in Perry Hall
Perry Hall, MD
9123 BELAIR ROAD
9123 BELAIR ROAD

9123 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Perry Hall
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Pool
Location

9123 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated, convenience to shopping, school,,. Highly visible, prime Perry Hall location. Ample on site parking. Renovations include new kitchen, baths, windows and more. Fully fenced back yard. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
9123 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have?
Some of 9123 BELAIR ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9123 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9123 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9123 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9123 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 9123 BELAIR ROAD offers parking.
Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9123 BELAIR ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 9123 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 9123 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 9123 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9123 BELAIR ROAD has units with dishwashers.
