9 CARDOR COURT
Last updated June 2 2019 at 1:54 AM
1 of 13
9 CARDOR COURT
9 Cardor Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
9 Cardor Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
MOVE IN READY - Within walking distance of nearby schools, shopping centers and public transport. Perry Hall schooling district. Home has been maintained well. Minimum 24 months lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have any available units?
9 CARDOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
Perry Hall, MD
.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Perry Hall Rent Report
.
Is 9 CARDOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
9 CARDOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 CARDOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
pet friendly listings in Perry Hall
.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT offer parking?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not offer parking.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have a pool?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not have a pool.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 CARDOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 CARDOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
