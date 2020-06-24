All apartments in Perry Hall
8330 BELAIR ROAD
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:48 PM

8330 BELAIR ROAD

8330 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Location

8330 Belair Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Nottingham / Perry Hall * Room for several offices * 2 Car detached garage & plenty of room for parking ** Great accessibility to 695 & Rte 43 ** Beautiful Hardwood floors ** Tons of storage space! * Great for a small business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
8330 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have?
Some of 8330 BELAIR ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8330 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8330 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8330 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8330 BELAIR ROAD offers parking.
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8330 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 8330 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8330 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8330 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
