4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Nottingham / Perry Hall * Room for several offices * 2 Car detached garage & plenty of room for parking ** Great accessibility to 695 & Rte 43 ** Beautiful Hardwood floors ** Tons of storage space! * Great for a small business.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
What amenities does 8330 BELAIR ROAD have?
Some of 8330 BELAIR ROAD's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8330 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8330 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.