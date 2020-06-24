8330 BELAIR ROAD

Amenities

hardwood floors garage fireplace refrigerator

4 bedroom 1.5 bath Cape Cod in Nottingham / Perry Hall * Room for several offices * 2 Car detached garage & plenty of room for parking ** Great accessibility to 695 & Rte 43 ** Beautiful Hardwood floors ** Tons of storage space! * Great for a small business.