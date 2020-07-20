All apartments in Perry Hall
7 Edgerton Court
7 Edgerton Court

Location

7 Edgerton Court, Perry Hall, MD 21234

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in desirable Parkville. Featuring a two car garage, and newer updates, this home is beautiful, call today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Edgerton Court have any available units?
7 Edgerton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 7 Edgerton Court currently offering any rent specials?
7 Edgerton Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Edgerton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7 Edgerton Court is pet friendly.
Does 7 Edgerton Court offer parking?
Yes, 7 Edgerton Court offers parking.
Does 7 Edgerton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Edgerton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Edgerton Court have a pool?
No, 7 Edgerton Court does not have a pool.
Does 7 Edgerton Court have accessible units?
No, 7 Edgerton Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Edgerton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 Edgerton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Edgerton Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Edgerton Court does not have units with air conditioning.
