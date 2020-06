Amenities

2 bedrooms, 2 bath condo in Southfield at White Marsh. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and attached master bath. Balcony off sun room/dining room with french doors. Vaulted ceilings in living room and kitchen. Kitchen has SxS refirgerator with ice & water in the door, built in microwave, stove, dishwasher, pantry, Laundry area with washer/dryer in the condo & more. All minutes away from restaurants, shopping, entertainment and major roads.