Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
46 LAUREL PATH COURT
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
46 LAUREL PATH COURT
46 Laurel Path Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
46 Laurel Path Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236
Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have any available units?
46 LAUREL PATH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Perry Hall, MD
.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Perry Hall Rent Report
.
Is 46 LAUREL PATH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
46 LAUREL PATH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 LAUREL PATH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Perry Hall
.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT offer parking?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have a pool?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have accessible units?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46 LAUREL PATH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 LAUREL PATH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
