4511 ASPEN MILL RD
Last updated April 9 2020 at 9:45 AM

4511 ASPEN MILL RD

4511 Aspen Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Aspen Mill Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1st Floor 2 bedroom condo in Nottingham. Private patio entrance. Updated kitchen. In unit laundry. Updated bath. Assigned parking. Close to mall and highway. Must use property management application and lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

