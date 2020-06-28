3 Bedroom Single Family House across from Perry Hall Elementary and Walking Distance From Many Local Shops & Restaurants. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR OFF STREET PARKING - SHED FOR STORAGE- ADDITIONAL BONUS ROOM FOR EATING/DINING AREA - SCREENED IN COVERED ATTACHED PORCH - LARGE FLAT PRIVATE YARD - BASEMENT STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM/REC ROOM - UPPER LEVEL LARGE 3RD BEDROOM - GAS FORCED AIR - FRESHLY PAINTED.Don't Miss Your Chance To RENT This One!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4143 INDIA AVENUE have any available units?
4143 INDIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 INDIA AVENUE have?
Some of 4143 INDIA AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 INDIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4143 INDIA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.