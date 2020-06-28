All apartments in Perry Hall
4143 INDIA AVENUE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

4143 INDIA AVENUE

4143 India Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4143 India Avenue, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom Single Family House across from Perry Hall Elementary and Walking Distance From Many Local Shops & Restaurants. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR OFF STREET PARKING - SHED FOR STORAGE- ADDITIONAL BONUS ROOM FOR EATING/DINING AREA - SCREENED IN COVERED ATTACHED PORCH - LARGE FLAT PRIVATE YARD - BASEMENT STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM/REC ROOM - UPPER LEVEL LARGE 3RD BEDROOM - GAS FORCED AIR - FRESHLY PAINTED.Don't Miss Your Chance To RENT This One!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

