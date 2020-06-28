4143 INDIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom Single Family House across from Perry Hall Elementary and Walking Distance From Many Local Shops & Restaurants. LONG DRIVEWAY FOR OFF STREET PARKING - SHED FOR STORAGE- ADDITIONAL BONUS ROOM FOR EATING/DINING AREA - SCREENED IN COVERED ATTACHED PORCH - LARGE FLAT PRIVATE YARD - BASEMENT STORAGE/LAUNDRY ROOM/REC ROOM - UPPER LEVEL LARGE 3RD BEDROOM - GAS FORCED AIR - FRESHLY PAINTED.Don't Miss Your Chance To RENT This One!