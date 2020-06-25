All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD

4110 Klausmier Road · No Longer Available
Location

4110 Klausmier Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL CAPE COD IN PERRY HALL IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT! NEW APPLIANCES AND FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN EXCLUDING KITCHEN! BIG REARYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! CLOSE TO MAIN ROUTES, SHOPPING AND DINING.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have any available units?
4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have?
Some of 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD offer parking?
No, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have a pool?
No, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
