BEAUTIFUL CAPE COD IN PERRY HALL IS AVAILABLE FOR RENT! NEW APPLIANCES AND FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT! HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN EXCLUDING KITCHEN! BIG REARYARD PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! CLOSE TO MAIN ROUTES, SHOPPING AND DINING.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have any available units?
4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD have?
Some of 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4110 KLAUSMIER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.