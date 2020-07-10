Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Perry Hall, MD
/
3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD
Last updated May 3 2019 at 2:23 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD
3754 Foxford Stream Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Perry Hall
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3754 Foxford Stream Road, Perry Hall, MD 21236
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely townhouse for rent. Quiet neighborhood, wood floor. finished walkout level basement with full bath and one bedroom. Large deck, patio and fenced backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have any available units?
3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Perry Hall, MD
.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Perry Hall Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have?
Some of 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Perry Hall
.
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD offer parking?
No, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have a pool?
No, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have accessible units?
No, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3754 FOXFORD STREAM ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21234
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21128
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir
Perry Hall, MD 21236
Similar Pages
Perry Hall 1 Bedrooms
Perry Hall 2 Bedrooms
Perry Hall Apartments with Balconies
Perry Hall Apartments with Parking
Perry Hall Pet Friendly Places
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Columbia, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Odenton, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Dundalk, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Parkville, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Middle River, MD
Carney, MD
Rosedale, MD
Edgewood, MD
Randallstown, MD
Elkridge, MD
Landover, MD
Reisterstown, MD
Aberdeen, MD
Greenbelt, MD
Adelphi, MD
Crofton, MD
South Laurel, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College