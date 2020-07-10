Rent Calculator
All apartments in Perry Hall
Find more places like 22 PIKE HALL PLACE.
22 PIKE HALL PLACE
22 PIKE HALL PLACE
22 Pike Hall Pl
Location
22 Pike Hall Pl, Perry Hall, MD 21236
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
UPDATED KITCHEN W/NEW CABINETS AND COUNTERTOPS .BEAUTIFUL MAPLE FLOORS * LARGEDECK GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING*FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT W/WALKOUT TO PATIO.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have any available units?
22 PIKE HALL PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Perry Hall, MD
.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Perry Hall Rent Report
.
What amenities does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have?
Some of 22 PIKE HALL PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 22 PIKE HALL PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
22 PIKE HALL PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 PIKE HALL PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Perry Hall
.
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE offer parking?
No, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have a pool?
No, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have accessible units?
No, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 PIKE HALL PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 PIKE HALL PLACE has units with dishwashers.
