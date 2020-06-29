All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

22 MINTE DRIVE

22 Minte Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 Minte Drive, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Updated! Ready to Move In! 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level with HUGE Finished Basement. All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances . New Kitchen Cabinets and Island, Granite Counter Tops , New Flooring, Deck, Fenced Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have any available units?
22 MINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 MINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 22 MINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 MINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22 MINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 MINTE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 22 MINTE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 22 MINTE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22 MINTE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 22 MINTE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 22 MINTE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22 MINTE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
