Updated! Ready to Move In! 3 Bedrooms on Upper Level with HUGE Finished Basement. All New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances . New Kitchen Cabinets and Island, Granite Counter Tops , New Flooring, Deck, Fenced Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22 MINTE DRIVE have any available units?
22 MINTE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 22 MINTE DRIVE have?
Some of 22 MINTE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 MINTE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
22 MINTE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.