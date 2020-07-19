16 SANDSTONE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly stainless steel

PETS ALLOWED!!! NO PET DEPOSIT OR PET RENT!!! Enjoy this rarely available end of group townhouse. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Front Loading washer and dryer in basement. Enjoy the large deck and massive back yard. Plenty of storage in the finished basement.