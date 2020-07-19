PETS ALLOWED!!! NO PET DEPOSIT OR PET RENT!!! Enjoy this rarely available end of group townhouse. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Front Loading washer and dryer in basement. Enjoy the large deck and massive back yard. Plenty of storage in the finished basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have any available units?
16 SANDSTONE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have?
Some of 16 SANDSTONE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 SANDSTONE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16 SANDSTONE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 SANDSTONE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 SANDSTONE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT offer parking?
No, 16 SANDSTONE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 SANDSTONE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have a pool?
No, 16 SANDSTONE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have accessible units?
No, 16 SANDSTONE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16 SANDSTONE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 SANDSTONE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.