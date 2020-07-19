All apartments in Perry Hall
16 SANDSTONE COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 SANDSTONE COURT

16 Sandstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

16 Sandstone Court, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
PETS ALLOWED!!! NO PET DEPOSIT OR PET RENT!!! Enjoy this rarely available end of group townhouse. Beautiful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Front Loading washer and dryer in basement. Enjoy the large deck and massive back yard. Plenty of storage in the finished basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

