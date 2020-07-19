All apartments in Perry Hall
Last updated September 21 2019

14 Juliet

14 Juliet Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14 Juliet Lane, Perry Hall, MD 21236

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
2 Bedroom 2 full bath first floor condo for rent in quiet secure (locked) building. Wonderful neighborhood! Includes water, private storage locker, CAC, washer/dryer in unit and assigned parking. Available for $1150/mo. plus security deposit beginning 4/1/18 or later part of April (your choice). Sorry, no pets allowed per association rules. Great for singles, couples, roommates or small family!

Close to 695/95 corridor and EVERYTHING on Belair Road. Will check credit, employment and current rental references.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Juliet have any available units?
14 Juliet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Perry Hall, MD.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
Is 14 Juliet currently offering any rent specials?
14 Juliet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Juliet pet-friendly?
No, 14 Juliet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Perry Hall.
Does 14 Juliet offer parking?
Yes, 14 Juliet offers parking.
Does 14 Juliet have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 Juliet offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Juliet have a pool?
No, 14 Juliet does not have a pool.
Does 14 Juliet have accessible units?
No, 14 Juliet does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Juliet have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Juliet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Juliet have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Juliet does not have units with air conditioning.
