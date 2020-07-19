Amenities

2 Bedroom 2 full bath first floor condo for rent in quiet secure (locked) building. Wonderful neighborhood! Includes water, private storage locker, CAC, washer/dryer in unit and assigned parking. Available for $1150/mo. plus security deposit beginning 4/1/18 or later part of April (your choice). Sorry, no pets allowed per association rules. Great for singles, couples, roommates or small family!



Close to 695/95 corridor and EVERYTHING on Belair Road. Will check credit, employment and current rental references.