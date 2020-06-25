All apartments in Peppermill Village
519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE.
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:36 AM

519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE

519 Birchleaf Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

519 Birchleaf Avenue, Peppermill Village, MD 20743
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cozy and spacious rambler. Nice size bedrooms. Living/dining room. Immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have any available units?
519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peppermill Village, MD.
What amenities does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have?
Some of 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peppermill Village.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE offer parking?
No, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have a pool?
No, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 519 BIRCHLEAF AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

