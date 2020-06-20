7738 Timbercross Ln

Amenities
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room! The fully-equipped kitchen/dining room offers a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has two huge bedrooms with two updated baths! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath has a dual vanity and updated shower/tub!
Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, rentable clubhouse, 24-hour gym, tennis courts, walking/bike trails, and playgrounds!
Convenient to Shopping Centers and Malls!
The home includes a solar panel power installation update which provides ample green energy to the home and significantly reduces the electricity costs.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.
Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.
