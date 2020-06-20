All apartments in Pasadena
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

7738 Timbercross Ln

7738 Timbercross Lane · (240) 224-8220
Location

7738 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $1925 · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Quaint 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse in Tanyard Springs Community of Glen Burnie! First floor features access to the 1 car garage, a separate laundry area with washer/dryer and an updated half bath. The main floor has hardwood floors throughout a spacious living room! The fully-equipped kitchen/dining room offers a breakfast bar, custom cabinets, custom tiled backsplash, pantry closet and all stainless steel appliances. Upstairs has two huge bedrooms with two updated baths! The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and the full bath has a dual vanity and updated shower/tub!

Neighborhood amenities include a community pool, rentable clubhouse, 24-hour gym, tennis courts, walking/bike trails, and playgrounds!

Convenient to Shopping Centers and Malls!

The home includes a solar panel power installation update which provides ample green energy to the home and significantly reduces the electricity costs.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/

(RLNE5805588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have any available units?
7738 Timbercross Ln has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7738 Timbercross Ln have?
Some of 7738 Timbercross Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7738 Timbercross Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7738 Timbercross Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7738 Timbercross Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7738 Timbercross Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7738 Timbercross Ln does offer parking.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7738 Timbercross Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7738 Timbercross Ln has a pool.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have accessible units?
No, 7738 Timbercross Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7738 Timbercross Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7738 Timbercross Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7738 Timbercross Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
