Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:49 AM

7707 TIMBERCROSS LN

7707 Timbercross Lane · (866) 677-6937
Location

7707 Timbercross Lane, Pasadena, MD 21060

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy. Fenced-in oversized yard for a townhouse this size, can serve as a great space for summer gatherings, grilling and entertainment. Community offers amenities such as pool, splash pad for kids, tennis and basketball courts, 24 hrs gym, about 3 miles of walking and running trails, 4 playgrounds, picnic areas and more. Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card. Available for July 1 move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have any available units?
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have?
Some of 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN currently offering any rent specials?
7707 TIMBERCROSS LN isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN pet-friendly?
No, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pasadena.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN offer parking?
Yes, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN does offer parking.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have a pool?
Yes, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN has a pool.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have accessible units?
No, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN does not have accessible units.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 7707 TIMBERCROSS LN does not have units with air conditioning.
