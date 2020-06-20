7707 TIMBERCROSS LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful townhouse with modern finishes and open floor layout. Spacious main level with an open floor plan can fit any size couch in the living room. 2 master suites with its own bathrooms provide much needed privacy. Fenced-in oversized yard for a townhouse this size, can serve as a great space for summer gatherings, grilling and entertainment. Community offers amenities such as pool, splash pad for kids, tennis and basketball courts, 24 hrs gym, about 3 miles of walking and running trails, 4 playgrounds, picnic areas and more. Application can be filled out online on www.longandfoster.com. Use the drop down box to change from FOR SALE to FOR RENT. Find the property and click on APPLY NOW. Application fee is paid at the time the application is submitted. You will need to use your credit card. Available for July 1 move-in.