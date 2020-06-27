Rent Calculator
All apartments in Parole
Find more places like 807 EASTERN POINT RD.
Home
/
Parole, MD
/
807 EASTERN POINT RD
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:55 PM
1 of 7
807 EASTERN POINT RD
807 Eastern Point Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
807 Eastern Point Road, Parole, MD 21401
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
55 PLUS COMMUNITY . cape cod style home with gas heat. hardwood floors.. has basement ( unfinished ) and garage. Sorry , prefer no pets ., tenant must have excellent credit .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have any available units?
807 EASTERN POINT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parole, MD
.
What amenities does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have?
Some of 807 EASTERN POINT RD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 EASTERN POINT RD currently offering any rent specials?
807 EASTERN POINT RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 EASTERN POINT RD pet-friendly?
No, 807 EASTERN POINT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parole
.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD offer parking?
Yes, 807 EASTERN POINT RD offers parking.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 EASTERN POINT RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have a pool?
No, 807 EASTERN POINT RD does not have a pool.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have accessible units?
No, 807 EASTERN POINT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 EASTERN POINT RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 EASTERN POINT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 EASTERN POINT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
