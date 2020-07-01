All apartments in Parole
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

2713 RIVA ROAD

2713 Riva Road · No Longer Available
Location

2713 Riva Road, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated Rancher on nice lot with large yard and driveway - screened porch - deck - wood floors - granite countertops- beautiful baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have any available units?
2713 RIVA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2713 RIVA ROAD have?
Some of 2713 RIVA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2713 RIVA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2713 RIVA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2713 RIVA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2713 RIVA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD offer parking?
No, 2713 RIVA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2713 RIVA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have a pool?
No, 2713 RIVA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2713 RIVA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2713 RIVA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2713 RIVA ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2713 RIVA ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

