New carpet being installed! Walkable distance to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Annapolis Mall. Minutes to Historic Annapolis and Naval Academy. Must have renters insurance and subject to credit report.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have any available units?
2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.