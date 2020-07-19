All apartments in Parole
Last updated July 22 2019 at 11:17 PM

2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT

2157 Scotts Crossing Court · No Longer Available
Location

2157 Scotts Crossing Court, Parole, MD 21401

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
New carpet being installed! Walkable distance to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Annapolis Mall. Minutes to Historic Annapolis and Naval Academy. Must have renters insurance and subject to credit report.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have any available units?
2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parole, MD.
What amenities does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have?
Some of 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parole.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT offer parking?
No, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have a pool?
No, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have accessible units?
No, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2157 SCOTTS CROSSING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
