Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

Wellington Gate

2421 Wellbridge Dr · (410) 438-8057
Location

2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD 21234
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1RT · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit BD2432A · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wellington Gate.

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
furnished
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has central heating and air conditioning and many kitchens have been renovated with the features that are important to you. At Wellington Gate at The Gardens, we have your new place. Featuring five amazing floor plans, Wellington Gate at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $200 per cat
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Wellington Gate have any available units?
Wellington Gate has 2 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does Wellington Gate have?
Some of Wellington Gate's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wellington Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Wellington Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wellington Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Wellington Gate is pet friendly.
Does Wellington Gate offer parking?
Yes, Wellington Gate offers parking.
Does Wellington Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wellington Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wellington Gate have a pool?
No, Wellington Gate does not have a pool.
Does Wellington Gate have accessible units?
No, Wellington Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Wellington Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Wellington Gate has units with dishwashers.

