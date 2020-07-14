All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like Hillendale Gate.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
Hillendale Gate
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Hillendale Gate

Open Now until 6pm
6612 Wycombe Way · (410) 438-8282
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2MR · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2MR2 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 2BR19 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hillendale Gate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
furnished
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
internet access
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you. Each apartment even has a free storage locker. At Hillendale Gate Apartments at The Gardens, we have what you need to live comfortably. Featuring a duo of comfortable floor plans, Hillendale Gate Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 2 month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Certain restrictions apply, prices subject to change without notice.
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $200 per household
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hillendale Gate have any available units?
Hillendale Gate has 4 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does Hillendale Gate have?
Some of Hillendale Gate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hillendale Gate currently offering any rent specials?
Hillendale Gate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hillendale Gate pet-friendly?
Yes, Hillendale Gate is pet friendly.
Does Hillendale Gate offer parking?
Yes, Hillendale Gate offers parking.
Does Hillendale Gate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hillendale Gate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hillendale Gate have a pool?
No, Hillendale Gate does not have a pool.
Does Hillendale Gate have accessible units?
No, Hillendale Gate does not have accessible units.
Does Hillendale Gate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hillendale Gate has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Hillendale Gate?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity