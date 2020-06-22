All apartments in Parkville
Last updated June 13 2020

97 ASHLAR HILL

97 Ashlar Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

97 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 2bed 2bath condo, washer/dryer, central air, hardwood floors throughout. Income/credit reviewed, move-in ready. Low utilities only have BGE electric to pay. Pet case by case. Vouchers considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

