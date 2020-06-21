All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 8520 Oak Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8520 Oak Rd
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:08 AM

8520 Oak Rd

8520 Oak Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8520 Oak Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Ridgeleigh

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 3 Bedroom Townhome in Parkville

Property Highlights
-Parking Pad in backyard
-Hardwood Flooring
-Washer & Dryer
-Finished Basement
-Lawn Service Included
-Lots of Storage

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4751026)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8520 Oak Rd have any available units?
8520 Oak Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 8520 Oak Rd have?
Some of 8520 Oak Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8520 Oak Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8520 Oak Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8520 Oak Rd pet-friendly?
No, 8520 Oak Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 8520 Oak Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8520 Oak Rd offers parking.
Does 8520 Oak Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8520 Oak Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8520 Oak Rd have a pool?
No, 8520 Oak Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8520 Oak Rd have accessible units?
No, 8520 Oak Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8520 Oak Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 8520 Oak Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College