8344 Oakleigh Road

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

2/3 Bedroom Duplex. Completely Remodeled! Reasonable Rent! - Please call 410-288-8333 for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Townhouse that has been completely remodeled. Located in great area! Freshly painted. New Kitchen. New Bathroom. New flooring in Living Room, Dining Room and Kitchen. Covered front porch. Parking Pad in rear for off street parking. Basement could be 3rd bedroom with 1/2 Bath. Baltimore County School District! Close to all major highways. House has been inspected and has rental registration license. All applicants must have rent plus the deposit up front. Total household monthly income has to be close to 3 times monthly rent. No application fee. Please call 410-288-8333 to arrange time to view property. Also ask for other properties available! Thank you and good luck!



