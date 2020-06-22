Rent Calculator
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
8325 Dalesford Road
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8325 Dalesford Road
8325 Dalesford Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8325 Dalesford Road, Parkville, MD 21234
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8325 Dalesford RD - Property Id: 141270
With additional bedroom in the basement
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/141270p
Property Id 141270
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5055014)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8325 Dalesford Road have any available units?
8325 Dalesford Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 8325 Dalesford Road have?
Some of 8325 Dalesford Road's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8325 Dalesford Road currently offering any rent specials?
8325 Dalesford Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8325 Dalesford Road pet-friendly?
No, 8325 Dalesford Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 8325 Dalesford Road offer parking?
No, 8325 Dalesford Road does not offer parking.
Does 8325 Dalesford Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8325 Dalesford Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8325 Dalesford Road have a pool?
No, 8325 Dalesford Road does not have a pool.
Does 8325 Dalesford Road have accessible units?
No, 8325 Dalesford Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8325 Dalesford Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8325 Dalesford Road does not have units with dishwashers.
