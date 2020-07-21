All apartments in Parkville
Last updated February 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

7712 Old Harford Rd.

7712 Old Harford Road · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 bed 1 bath apt for rent in Parkville! Landlord pays BGE, and Water. This is a 3rd floor apt with a deck! Small pets considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have any available units?
7712 Old Harford Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 7712 Old Harford Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Old Harford Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Old Harford Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Old Harford Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. offer parking?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have a pool?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have accessible units?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Old Harford Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Old Harford Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
