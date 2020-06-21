Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
3315 Hiss Ave
3315 Hiss Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3315 Hiss Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom duplex with driveway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have any available units?
3315 Hiss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3315 Hiss Ave have?
Some of 3315 Hiss Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3315 Hiss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Hiss Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Hiss Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave does offer parking.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have a pool?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have accessible units?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave has units with dishwashers.
