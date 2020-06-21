All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 3315 Hiss Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
3315 Hiss Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3315 Hiss Ave

3315 Hiss Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3315 Hiss Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Large 3 bedroom duplex with driveway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3315 Hiss Ave have any available units?
3315 Hiss Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3315 Hiss Ave have?
Some of 3315 Hiss Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3315 Hiss Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3315 Hiss Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3315 Hiss Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave does offer parking.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have a pool?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have accessible units?
No, 3315 Hiss Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3315 Hiss Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3315 Hiss Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wentworth Woods
1401 Wentworth Avenue
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDMiddle River, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MD
Edgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College