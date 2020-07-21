All apartments in Parkville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

3223 Willoughby Rd

3223 Willoughby Road · No Longer Available
Location

3223 Willoughby Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located on a quiet street in Parkville. It is centrally located to Hospitals, 695, the city and so much more. It is a great location!
It is a fist and second floor apartment with the kitchen right through the front door and the bedroom, living room and bathroom all on the second floor. You have your own entrance and a nice deck you can sit out on while admiring your well manicured lawn. The landlord maintains the yard, so you have only your area to maintain inside.

Property Highlights:

* New Appliances
* Celling Fans
* Freshly Painted
* Great Location
* Quiet Neighborhood
* Of street parking

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5146597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have any available units?
3223 Willoughby Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 3223 Willoughby Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Willoughby Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Willoughby Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd offer parking?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have a pool?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have accessible units?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Willoughby Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Willoughby Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
