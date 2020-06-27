Rent Calculator
2800 LINWOOD AVE #A
2800 LINWOOD AVE #A
2800 Linwood Avenue
No Longer Available
2800 Linwood Avenue, Parkville, MD 21234
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bath 2nd floor apartment,New Flooring, rent includes water. Ready for new tenant. Will consider voucher programs. No smokers or pets. Apply online $55.00 application fee.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have any available units?
2800 LINWOOD AVE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have?
Some of 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A currently offering any rent specials?
2800 LINWOOD AVE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A is pet friendly.
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A offer parking?
Yes, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A offers parking.
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have a pool?
No, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A does not have a pool.
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have accessible units?
No, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 LINWOOD AVE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
