Last updated June 30 2020 at 3:52 PM

1705 Kennoway Road - 1

1705 Kennoway Road · (888) 501-5422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1705 Kennoway Road, Parkville, MD 21234

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Come see your CERTIFIED LEAD FREE new home in this quiet tree-lined neighborhood. Main level features large living room w/ refinished hardwood floors leading into dining room, galley kitchen with access to fenced backyard. Second level features 3 bedrooms and central full bath. Large partially finished basement can be used as extra living space. Convenient to all major roads, highways, universities.

To discuss more and to schedule a showing, send us a message at Facebook Messenger http://www.Facebook.com/pointerridgemanagement, respond to this email or give us a call at (888) 501-5422 option 1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have any available units?
1705 Kennoway Road - 1 has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have?
Some of 1705 Kennoway Road - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Kennoway Road - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 offer parking?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have a pool?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 Kennoway Road - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
