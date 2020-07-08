All apartments in Parkville
1637 LYLE COURT

1637 Lyle Court · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Lyle Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, FIRST FLOOR HAS BEEN REMODELED. LARGE YARD ON THIS EOG WILL SURELY PLEASE YOU! LARGE BRICK PATIO FOR COOKOUTS. INCREDIBLE VALUE!!! Immediate move-in ! Vouchers welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 LYLE COURT have any available units?
1637 LYLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 1637 LYLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1637 LYLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 LYLE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT offer parking?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have a pool?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 LYLE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

