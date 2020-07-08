SHOWS LIKE A MODEL! 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS, FIRST FLOOR HAS BEEN REMODELED. LARGE YARD ON THIS EOG WILL SURELY PLEASE YOU! LARGE BRICK PATIO FOR COOKOUTS. INCREDIBLE VALUE!!! Immediate move-in ! Vouchers welcome!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1637 LYLE COURT have any available units?
1637 LYLE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
Is 1637 LYLE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1637 LYLE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.