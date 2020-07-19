All apartments in Parkville
Find more places like 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Parkville, MD
/
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16 ASHLAR HILL COURT

16 Ashlar Hill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Parkville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $1,000
See all
Apartments under $1,100
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD 21234

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom garden level condo. Great location with many upgrades ! New paint, new carpet and appliances. Great location !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have any available units?
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkville, MD.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Parkville Rent Report.
What amenities does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have?
Some of 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkville.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northbrooke Township
1 Solar Cir
Parkville, MD 21234
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way
Parkville, MD 21234
Loch Bend
8703 Loch Bend Dr
Parkville, MD 21234
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr
Parkville, MD 21234

Similar Pages

Parkville 1 BedroomsParkville 2 Bedrooms
Parkville Apartments under $1,000Parkville Apartments under $1,100
Parkville Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDWoodlawn, MDMiddle River, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDEdgewood, MDRandallstown, MD
Elkridge, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDLangley Park, MDAberdeen, MDGreenbelt, MDAdelphi, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College