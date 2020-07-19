Rent Calculator
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT
16 Ashlar Hill Court
Location
16 Ashlar Hill Court, Parkville, MD 21234
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Totally renovated 2 bedroom with 2 full bathroom garden level condo. Great location with many upgrades ! New paint, new carpet and appliances. Great location !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have any available units?
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Parkville, MD
.
How much is rent in Parkville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Parkville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have?
Some of 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16 ASHLAR HILL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Parkville
.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT offer parking?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have a pool?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have accessible units?
No, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 ASHLAR HILL COURT has units with dishwashers.
