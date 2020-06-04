All apartments in Oxon Hill
Last updated February 17 2020 at 6:02 PM

7303 CRAFFORD PLACE

7303 Crafford Place · No Longer Available
Location

7303 Crafford Place, Oxon Hill, MD 20744
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
NICE TOWN HOME UPDATED 3 LEVELS, FRESH PAINT, BIG BASEMENT, NEARBY THE MAJOR ARTERIES INTO VA &DC, NATIONAL HARBOR, MGM AND SO MUCH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have any available units?
7303 CRAFFORD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
What amenities does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have?
Some of 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7303 CRAFFORD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE offer parking?
No, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have a pool?
No, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7303 CRAFFORD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

