All apartments in Oxon Hill
Find more places like 712 SHELBY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oxon Hill, MD
/
712 SHELBY DRIVE
Last updated October 23 2019 at 7:20 AM

712 SHELBY DRIVE

712 Shelby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oxon Hill
See all
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

712 Shelby Drive, Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oxon Hill-Glassmanor

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have any available units?
712 SHELBY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oxon Hill, MD.
Is 712 SHELBY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
712 SHELBY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 SHELBY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxon Hill.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE offer parking?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 SHELBY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 SHELBY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Oxford
6009 Oxon Hill Road
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Portabello Apartments
6441 Livingston Rd
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Fox Hills North
1108 Kennebec St
Oxon Hill, MD 20745
Oaks at Park South
5400 Livingston Ter
Oxon Hill, MD 20745

Similar Pages

Oxon Hill 1 BedroomsOxon Hill 2 Bedrooms
Oxon Hill Apartments with BalconyOxon Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Oxon Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
South Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VABeltsville, MDHillcrest Heights, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Oxon Hill Glassmanor

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America